Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.53 Million

Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will announce $277.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $284.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $275.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

