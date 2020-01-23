Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

