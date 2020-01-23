Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

