Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $401.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.38.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.85. Boeing has a twelve month low of $305.75 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.