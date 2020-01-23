Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to announce $197.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $181.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $768.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $769.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $868.67 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $27,626.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

