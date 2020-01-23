FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $50.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.90 million. FibroGen posted sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $299.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.53 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of FGEN opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.86.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Syneos Health Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Syneos Health Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Tractor Supply Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight
Tractor Supply Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight
Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street
Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for State Street
Boeing Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein
Boeing Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein
Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million
Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million
FibroGen Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million
FibroGen Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report