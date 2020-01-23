FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $50.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.90 million. FibroGen posted sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $299.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.53 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of FGEN opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.86.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

