Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $33.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $450.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.