Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGIO. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

