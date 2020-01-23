Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CDXC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the third quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

