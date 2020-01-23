Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $126.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.