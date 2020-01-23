Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

ACOR stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

