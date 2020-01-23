Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HB Fuller by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.