TFI International (TSE:TFI) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.