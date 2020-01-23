Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,610 shares of company stock worth $9,952,410 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Analyst Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

