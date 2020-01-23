KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

KVHI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

