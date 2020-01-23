Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

