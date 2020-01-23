Hill-Rom (HRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Hill-Rom has set its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.46-5.56 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $113.62 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

