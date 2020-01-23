Brokers Set Expectations for Aaron’s, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aaron’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

