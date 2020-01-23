Westrock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

