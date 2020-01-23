Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,331.50 ($17.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of -53.91. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

