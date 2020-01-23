W W Grainger (GWW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $303.23. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.82.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

