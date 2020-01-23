Deutsche Bank (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DB stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

