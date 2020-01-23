Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

WMB stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

