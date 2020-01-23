Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.