Kimco Realty (KIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

