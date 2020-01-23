Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.29

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:
- Twitter celebrates Eli Manning’s accomplishments — and iconic faces — after retirement announcement – Yahoo Sports (sports.yahoo.com)
- Death of Mr. Peanut overshadows first day of impeachment arguments on Twitter – Washington Examiner (washingtonexaminer.com)
- GOP’s Matt Gaetz accuses Twitter of censoring pro-life content by restricting access to video – Washington Times (washingtontimes.com)
- Latinx Twitter slams ‘American Dirt’ with snarky parodies – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
- Twitter says issues with Android app have been fixed and users are ‘good to go ahead and update’ – USA TODAY (usatoday.com)
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.
In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
