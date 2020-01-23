North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has trended very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE:NOA opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.