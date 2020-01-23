Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

