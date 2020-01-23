Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.17

Media stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.