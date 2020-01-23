Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a daily sentiment score of 3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ score:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

