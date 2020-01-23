Cormark Weighs in on Coeur Mining Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

