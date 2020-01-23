Continental AG Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Continental has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

