Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

