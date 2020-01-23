FY2019 Earnings Estimate for General Motors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

GM opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after buying an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in General Motors by 25.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after buying an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in General Motors by 206.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after buying an additional 752,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

