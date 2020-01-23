Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 891 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

