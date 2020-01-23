Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tenet Healthcare Put Options (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,889 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 put options.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

