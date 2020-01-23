Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yum China Put Options (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,344 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average daily volume of 139 put options.

Yum China stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $50.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

