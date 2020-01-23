Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from to . Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $167.53 and last traded at $167.51, with a volume of 2431419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.