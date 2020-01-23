Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,283 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,719% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

LOGI stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

