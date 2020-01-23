Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,483.36 and last traded at $1,472.97, with a volume of 201698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,479.52.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,454.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $224,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,945,000 after buying an additional 129,288 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

