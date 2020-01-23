Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,323 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, CEO Greg J. Divis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $494,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

