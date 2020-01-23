Northern Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.