Trip.com Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 15,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the typical daily volume of 933 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

