Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 190. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Learning Technologies Group traded as high as GBX 146.20 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 1065422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.60 ($1.81).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.62.

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

