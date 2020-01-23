BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

BA opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.13.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

