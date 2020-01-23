Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Peter Williams Buys 10,916 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 405.40 ($5.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 441.13. Superdry PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 356.60 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

