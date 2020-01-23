Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Peter Williams Buys 10,916 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49).
LON:SDRY opened at GBX 405.40 ($5.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 441.13. Superdry PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 356.60 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s payout ratio is -0.03%.
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.
Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.