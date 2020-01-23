Graham Scott Miller Acquires 20,783 Shares of Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 20,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.92 ($6,561.33).
Shares of LON:SUH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. Sutton Harbour Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 27.94 ($0.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53.
