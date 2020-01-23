Graham Scott Miller Acquires 20,783 Shares of Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 20,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.92 ($6,561.33).

Shares of LON:SUH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. Sutton Harbour Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 27.94 ($0.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53.

About Sutton Harbour

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

