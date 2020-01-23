Jakob Stausholm Acquires 8 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,603.50 ($60.56) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,463.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,328.13. Rio Tinto plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

