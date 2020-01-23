Christopher Loughlin Purchases 14 Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,109 ($14.59) per share, for a total transaction of £155.26 ($204.24).

Christopher Loughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Christopher Loughlin acquired 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £143.50 ($188.77).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,092.84 ($14.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 857.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. Pennon Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

PNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.