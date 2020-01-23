Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 7,000 Shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday. ULS Technology PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ULS Technology’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

